Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $494.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.56 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

