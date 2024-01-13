Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $105.69 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

