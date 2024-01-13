iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

