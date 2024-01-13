Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 112,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 118,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.