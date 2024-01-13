Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

