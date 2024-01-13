Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 181,228 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 181,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.66% of Teladoc Health worth $142,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 83.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The business had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

