Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $155.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Sherwin-Williams worth $155,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $302.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

