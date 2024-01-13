Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,509 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $216,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

