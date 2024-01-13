Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,261 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 219.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 85,566 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 121.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 310,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 169,966 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.46 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

