Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,912 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

