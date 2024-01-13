CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

