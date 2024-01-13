Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.64 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

