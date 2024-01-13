Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 115,446 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1,883.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $49,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $388.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

