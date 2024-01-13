Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Newmont by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,225 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $37.64 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

