Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 184,868 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $48,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

