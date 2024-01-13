Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 23,278 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

NYSE DE opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

