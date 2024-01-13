Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,526 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $408.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.93.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

