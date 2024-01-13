Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

