Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.04 and a 200-day moving average of $513.24. The company has a market capitalization of $482.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

