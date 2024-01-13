Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day moving average of $241.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

