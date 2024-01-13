Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -118.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

