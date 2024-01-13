Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 52,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 751,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 208,858 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $39.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

