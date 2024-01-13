Sandy Spring Bank Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $219.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $219.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.