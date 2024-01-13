Sandy Spring Bank Has $382,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 546.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 674,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after buying an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 26,679.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 79,237 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,765,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,983 shares of company stock valued at $82,194,265. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,024.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

