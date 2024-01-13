Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

