Sandy Spring Bank Has $678,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 69,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.