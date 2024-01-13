Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2,014.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $197.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.49. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

