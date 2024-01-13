Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,107.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,021.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $919.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.