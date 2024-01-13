Sandy Spring Bank Buys 3,230 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMQ. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IBMQ opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

