Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 201.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

