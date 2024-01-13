Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Align Technology stock opened at $271.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

