State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $60,492,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

