State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

