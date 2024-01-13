State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $48,205,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.3 %

STT opened at $76.51 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

