PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHM opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

