First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 458 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 559.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $131.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

