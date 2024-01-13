State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $559.18 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.