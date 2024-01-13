State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 34,400 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

WBD stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

