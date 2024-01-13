State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CBRE stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.