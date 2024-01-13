State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE EL opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

