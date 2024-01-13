State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

