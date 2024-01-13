State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.18 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.