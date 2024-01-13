First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

