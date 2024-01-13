TIAA Trust National Association Invests $630,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

