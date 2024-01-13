Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 48.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Corning by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 137,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

