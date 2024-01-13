iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of BATS:IBMP opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

