Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

