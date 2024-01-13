Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,241 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.