iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,428,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.49. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

