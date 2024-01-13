DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

